Daily UI 001 Credit Card Checkout

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Challenge for Daily UI Day 2. The challenge was to create a credit card checkout screen. I started with a pink background but realized that wasn't the best choice in terms of usability and readability. The cream colored background makes the whole experience feel less sterile and more personal. I chose Courier as the font to give it a more fun, retro vibe. I think this branding would work well for a clothing or lifestyle brand.