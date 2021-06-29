Jessica Wood

Daily UI 001 Credit Card Checkout

Jessica Wood
Jessica Wood
  • Save
Daily UI 001 Credit Card Checkout appdesign ios modern card app design web design ux ui screen fintech checkout app design creditcard credit bankcard bank dailyui
Download color palette

Challenge for Daily UI Day 2. The challenge was to create a credit card checkout screen. I started with a pink background but realized that wasn't the best choice in terms of usability and readability. The cream colored background makes the whole experience feel less sterile and more personal. I chose Courier as the font to give it a more fun, retro vibe. I think this branding would work well for a clothing or lifestyle brand.

Jessica Wood
Jessica Wood

More by Jessica Wood

View profile
    • Like