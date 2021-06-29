Trevor Kinkade

Alexandria Brewing Company's Das Henker

I teamed up with the folks over at Alexandria Brewing Company to imagine another branded brew and label. Here's the taste of Alexandria's Summer: *Das Henker.

*Not grammatically correct, and they don't care.

