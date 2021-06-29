Coffee Brand Mock up - Esmeralda Cafe Co.

Nuez (Pecan) Brittle Coffee Flavor for my brand-from-scratch Esmeralda Cafe Co.

I designed this brand from the ground up using aspects of Colombia to bring it to life. I wanted this to feel more 'real' in the sense that it has a real story behind it, connecting it to the history of Colombia's emeralds.

- Logo Design and Illustration

- Market Research

- Typography

- Image Overlays

- Color Pallets and Flavor Profiles