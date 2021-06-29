Coffee Brand Mock up - Esmeralda Cafe Co.

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Nuez (Pecan) Brittle Coffee Flavor for my brand-from-scratch Esmeralda Cafe Co.
I designed this brand from the ground up using aspects of Colombia to bring it to life. I wanted this to feel more 'real' in the sense that it has a real story behind it, connecting it to the history of Colombia's emeralds.
- Logo Design and Illustration
- Market Research
- Typography
- Image Overlays
- Color Pallets and Flavor Profiles