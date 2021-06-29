Arpit Saini

Minimalist Design

Arpit Saini
Arpit Saini
  • Save
Minimalist Design logo designs flat design logo minimalist design design graphic design
Download color palette

Minimal design with a lot to say.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Arpit Saini
Arpit Saini

More by Arpit Saini

View profile
    • Like