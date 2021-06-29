Shift Nudge – UI Checklist

After I finished all of the @shiftnudge lessons, I went back through a wrote a checklist of 101 items you can use to self-critique your designs. (free download, link below)

Here's 8 of them...

---



👉 Start – Am I designing a low, medium, or high complexity project—in terms of features OR team size—and have I let that drive my decision for designing a low-fidelity version or not?

🅰️ Typography – Have a chosen very deliberate font sizes (ideally no more than four per section) and have I pushed myself to use as few as possible?

📐 Layout – Have I used an intentional implicit grid for all of the negative space surrounding elements in my design, especially to define relationships between elements?

🎨 Color – Have I leveraged the power of HSB color selection to create a full color scheme for my designs?

💅 Style – Have I consciously decided on a specific design direction and can I describe my designs with specific adjectives?

🌆 Imagery – Knowing the great imagery will make my designs 10X better than subpar imagery, have I intentionally selected, sourced, or created the best possible imagery for my designs (if applicable)?

🖥 Elements – Does my project have a clear navigational structure and ideally prioritize the top 5 or fewer sections?

💪 Tactics – Have I explored LOTS of alternative versions of what I'm trying to design and by process of elimination, decided on what works best?

---

🆓 You can download all 101 items as a free Notion template at https://shiftnudge.com/checklist