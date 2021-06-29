Swastika K.C.

DailyUI- Day2 (CheckOut Screen)

Swastika K.C.
Swastika K.C.
  • Save
DailyUI- Day2 (CheckOut Screen) inspiration blurred checkout bakery desktop mobile ui
Download color palette

This is my take on DailyUI Challenge Day 2. I took inspiration from ux.mars on Instagram for blurred background idea. I have made a collection on my profile about the inspiration I had for each DailyUI challenge.
Sweettooth is a online bakery shop. This is the checkout screen one might receive if they opt to buy from them.
Suggestions are welcomed.
Have a great day or night!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Swastika K.C.
Swastika K.C.

More by Swastika K.C.

View profile
    • Like