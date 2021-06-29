Deva Dharshini

"CookBook" Recipe App design

"CookBook" Recipe App design
Hello Dribbbles!
CookBook is an app for anyone who wants
to add, save and take notes of their favorite
and delicious recipes in an easy-way.
Hope you like it!

"When you love food, save digitally"

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
