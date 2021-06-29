UNFCU Mobile App Design Concept

I took the challenge to redesign the user journey and a few screens UI for the current UNFCU Digital Banking experience.

My goal was to simplify the log-in, password reset, and dashboard screens. I eliminated the clutter by moving content around, limited the color variation, created consistent iconography, and grouped similar content to develop visually pleasing screens to direct the user's attention to what is necessary.

👉 Keep up to date with my work

https://www.antoniodejesus.net/