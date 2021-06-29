UNFCU Mobile App Design Concept

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I took the challenge to redesign the user journey and a few screens UI for the current UNFCU Digital Banking experience.
My goal was to simplify the log-in, password reset, and dashboard screens. I eliminated the clutter by moving content around, limited the color variation, created consistent iconography, and grouped similar content to develop visually pleasing screens to direct the user's attention to what is necessary.
