Sorcerer's Apprentice Concept Art

Sorcerer's Apprentice Concept Art cgi pixologic zbrush 3d modeling substance painter character design adobe photoshop concept art
Tools used: Substance Painter, Pixologic Zbrush, Autodesk Maya, and Adobe Photoshop.
Time: 28 hrs.

