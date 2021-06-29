Ellen

Landing Page for sport studio. UI\UX

Ellen
Ellen
  • Save
Landing Page for sport studio. UI\UX ux landing figma design adobexd adobe
Download color palette

The aim of the site was to create a beautiful and aesthetic site where the client can find all the information he needs.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Ellen
Ellen

More by Ellen

View profile
    • Like