StanVision

Relite Finance: Crypto to Fiat exchange platform

StanVision
StanVision
Hire Us
  • Save
Relite Finance: Crypto to Fiat exchange platform interface ui design ux minimal website
Download color palette

Redefining DeFi is no easy task but Relite have taken on this challenge head on with their Polkadot-based cross-chain lending protocol!

We've joined forces with them to design their new website and web platform and you can check them out by visiting https://www.relite.finance/ or by checking out our case study 👉 https://www.stan.vision/project/relite-finance

Would be happy to know what you think about it in the comments!

--
Show some ❤️ by pressing "L".
For project enquiries: s@stan.vision.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
StanVision
StanVision
We team up with badass startups to conquer the digital 🌎
Hire Us

More by StanVision

View profile
    • Like