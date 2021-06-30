Shojol Islam
We Are Hiring - 3D Designer/Illustrator/Animator

SwagUp is hiring Junior/Mid Level 3D Designer who is passionate about creating beautiful 3D icons, illustrations and animations.

Preferred tool: Blender (Cinema 4D users are also welcome).

To apply, simply send me an email at shojol@swagup.com or message me on dribbble.

