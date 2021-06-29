Abdul Rehman

Nexus 360

Nexus 360 designer products system recommendation international global news illustration graphic design design logo branding brand concept brand icon
This is a logo I did last year for a project which was a recommendation system for products and news to the customers. Since the concept involve news for all around the world, I tried to incorporate a global touch to the logo while maintaining the sophisticated look of the brand name. In case you have any queries, feel free to drop a message. If you like the concept, kindly do follow.

