A record store logo concept

A record store logo concept vintage retro record store grey red black and white gramophone needle vinyl record graphic design design logo logotype logo design
This is unused design concept for a record store. The letter R is connected to the gramophone needle and the vinyl label represents the letter O and connects the words 'record' and 'store'. I also wanted to show black and white version of this logo with an outline-shaped record.

Let me know your thoughts.

