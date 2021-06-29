David Fenoulhet

Panzudo Pizza Logo

David Fenoulhet
David Fenoulhet
  • Save
Panzudo Pizza Logo vector illustration typography logo branding graphic design design
Download color palette

This is a company that harvests and stone mills its own grain under Mt Irma in Salmon Arm, BC. They wanted to reflect the premium, farm-to-table, nature of their business to their discerning, local business supporting customer base. Hand illustrated their stone milling machine and the silhouette of Mt Irma, under which their wheat fields are planted.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
David Fenoulhet
David Fenoulhet

More by David Fenoulhet

View profile
    • Like