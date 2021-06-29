Hello designer, Let me introduce my newest font Bryttani Font Trio, Trio Modern font, Monoline and outline. Perfectly paired, ideal for quotes, social media, branding, packaging, overlays and more! Use this elegant combination for everything from logo designs to Instagram quotes.

WHAT'S INCLUDED :

1. Bryttani Modern

2. Bryttani Monoline

3. Bryttani Outline

Bryttani outline and monoline, a handwritten note that pairs perfectly to match a pretty script. Use this typeface with Modern Bryttani or any font that might require a straightforward font stripping. (OTF & TTF)

IMPORTANT THINGS:

• Bryttani Fonts do not have Photoshop files. All files are installable font (OTF) files.

• Bryttani Font Includes the following Language Support: AÀÁÂÃÄÅCÇDÐEÈÉÊËIÌÍÎÏNÑOØÒÓÔÕÖUÙÜÚÛWẂŴẄẀYÝŸỲŸÆŒßÞþ

• You will NEED GLYPHS PANEL or Character Map to access alternatives, as they are in the empty character slot. You can find the Glyphs panel in programs like Adobe Illustrator, Inkscape or Photoshop CC. You can also use the Windows Character map. Here's a little video if you're curious how to do it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BScPsiubM1k

• The script file has been PUA-coded for use with the Windows Character Map.

Thank you very much for seeing. If you have any questions please contact Soft Creative Studio.