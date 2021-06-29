Logo creation - Real estate agency

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a logo that I made from scratch, the idea was to combine the symbols of the key of a building to represent the real estate activity sector. I also added a subtile detail: the number 3 that is representing the number of associates in this project.
I first sketched it on paper, then on my iPad and after this two sketch i went directly on Illustrator where I played with the angles of view and isometric property.