Logo creation - Real estate agency

Logo creation - Real estate agency real estate key business building agency realestate estate real logo branding vector web illustration design
This is a logo that I made from scratch, the idea was to combine the symbols of the key of a building to represent the real estate activity sector. I also added a subtile detail: the number 3 that is representing the number of associates in this project.
I first sketched it on paper, then on my iPad and after this two sketch i went directly on Illustrator where I played with the angles of view and isometric property.

