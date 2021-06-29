🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Butter Sweetish is a font family that contains a combination of 3 complementary fonts and additional fonts containing wedding illustrations and others.
Butter Sweetish has many alternative characters for each letter.
It includes more than 400 alternative glyphs at your disposal. Butter Sweetish has lots of cliparts and logos in both EPS and PSD font formats.
You can use all lowercase, uppercase, and numbers to access all
cliparts in font format.
This font is perfect for those of you who want to make t-shirt designs, invitation card designs, logos and more
Files included:
Butter Sweetish Script.OTF
Butter Sweetish Script.TTF
Butter Sweetish Sans.OTF
Butter Sweetish Sans.TTF
Butter Sweetish Trio.OTF
Butter Sweetish Trio.TTF
Butter Sweetish Extras.OTF
Butter Sweetish Extras.TTF
To enable the OpenType Stylistic alternates, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Indesign & CorelDraw X6-X7, Microsoft Word 2010 or later versions. There are additional ways to access alternates/swashes, using Character Map (Windows), Nexus Font (Windows), Font Book (Mac) or a software program such as PopChar (for Windows and Mac).How to access all alternative characters:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go9vacoYmBw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzwjMkbB-wQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1A_ilsBsGs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFlMwARHusY
Thanks so much for looking and please let me know if you have any questions.