Butter Sweetish is a font family that contains a combination of 3 complementary fonts and additional fonts containing wedding illustrations and others.

Butter Sweetish has many alternative characters for each letter.

It includes more than 400 alternative glyphs at your disposal. Butter Sweetish has lots of cliparts and logos in both EPS and PSD font formats.

You can use all lowercase, uppercase, and numbers to access all

cliparts in font format.

This font is perfect for those of you who want to make t-shirt designs, invitation card designs, logos and more

Files included:

Butter Sweetish Script.OTF

Butter Sweetish Script.TTF

Butter Sweetish Sans.OTF

Butter Sweetish Sans.TTF

Butter Sweetish Trio.OTF

Butter Sweetish Trio.TTF

Butter Sweetish Extras.OTF

Butter Sweetish Extras.TTF

To enable the OpenType Stylistic alternates, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Indesign & CorelDraw X6-X7, Microsoft Word 2010 or later versions. There are additional ways to access alternates/swashes, using Character Map (Windows), Nexus Font (Windows), Font Book (Mac) or a software program such as PopChar (for Windows and Mac).How to access all alternative characters:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go9vacoYmBw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzwjMkbB-wQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1A_ilsBsGs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFlMwARHusY

Thanks so much for looking and please let me know if you have any questions.