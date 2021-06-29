Art Gallery App Design/UI

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An app design created as a part of a design competition for The Power Plant Gallery in Toronto, Ontario.
I decided to come up with bright colours and 3D graphics that supports an idea of contemporary art gallery but still make an app understandable for wide audience.
Illustrations were taken from design communities in Figma.
More coming soon...