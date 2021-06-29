Western Script is a modern, organic, dynamic, and energetic brush font. Can be used for various purposes. such as titles, signatures, logos, correspondence, wedding invitations, letterhead, signage, labels, bulletins, posters, badges, etc.

I made a Western font using a brush with accuracy so it looks very unique. Western fonts also work well with Western sans fonts.

Files included:

Western Script (otf, ttf)

Western Sans (otf, ttf)

To activate the OpenType Stylistic alternative, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Indesign & CorelDraw X6-X7, Microsoft Word 2010 or newer versions. How to access all alternative characters, using Windows Character Map with Photoshop:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go9vacoYmBw

How to access all alternative characters using Adobe Illustrator:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzwjMkbB-wQ

Western Script is coded with Unicode PUA, which allows full access to all additional characters without having special design software. Mac users can use Letter Books, and Windows users can use Character Maps to view and copy one of the additional characters to attach to your favorite text editor / application. Thank you very much for searching and letting me know if you have questions