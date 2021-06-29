Wanderline

Carnuntum Legionaries

Carnuntum Legionaries pin apparel tshirt gate vintage graphic design linework lineart brand logo illustration design line nature monoline landscape branding badge adventure
Here's my linework " Carnuntum Legionaries " A badge design monoline illustration or line-art with nature outdoor themes.
Hope you enjoy it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thank you! :)
