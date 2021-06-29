Hi designer,

Let me introduce my latest Frelline Script font.

Frelline Script is a handwritten font that I made very carefully so it looks very interesting.

Frelline looks beautiful on wedding invitations, thank you cards, quotes, greeting cards, logos, business cards and more. Perfect for use in ink or watercolors. Including beginning and end letters, alternative support and many languages.

I made this font very carefully so that each letter looked very unique and had various beautiful alternatives.

This font has two versions namely the regular and italic version so you are free to choose the version you like.

Files included:

Frelline Script.OTF

Frelline Script.TTF

Frelline Script Italic.OTF

Frelline Script Italic.TTF

To enable the OpenType Stylistic alternates, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Indesign & CorelDraw X6-X7, Microsoft Word 2010 or later versions. There are additional ways to access alternates/swashes, using Character Map (Windows), Nexus Font (Windows), Font Book (Mac) or a software program such as PopChar (for Windows and Mac).

How to access all alternative characters:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go9vacoYmBw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzwjMkbB-wQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1A_ilsBsGs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFlMwARHusY

Thank you very much for seeing I hope you like it.