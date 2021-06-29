🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi designer,
Let me introduce my latest Frelline Script font.
Frelline Script is a handwritten font that I made very carefully so it looks very interesting.
Frelline looks beautiful on wedding invitations, thank you cards, quotes, greeting cards, logos, business cards and more. Perfect for use in ink or watercolors. Including beginning and end letters, alternative support and many languages.
I made this font very carefully so that each letter looked very unique and had various beautiful alternatives.
This font has two versions namely the regular and italic version so you are free to choose the version you like.
Files included:
Frelline Script.OTF
Frelline Script.TTF
Frelline Script Italic.OTF
Frelline Script Italic.TTF
To enable the OpenType Stylistic alternates, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Indesign & CorelDraw X6-X7, Microsoft Word 2010 or later versions. There are additional ways to access alternates/swashes, using Character Map (Windows), Nexus Font (Windows), Font Book (Mac) or a software program such as PopChar (for Windows and Mac).
How to access all alternative characters:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go9vacoYmBw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzwjMkbB-wQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1A_ilsBsGs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFlMwARHusY
Thank you very much for seeing I hope you like it.