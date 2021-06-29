Orel Tamari

MTV Play / A Streaming Service

Orel Tamari
Orel Tamari
  • Save
MTV Play / A Streaming Service app mtv music mtv adobe photoshop figma ui ux ui design streaming service
Download color palette

Hi Everyone 👋
Today, I'll share with you my new UI Design- A Streaming Service for TV Shows, Movies & Live TV. I'd love your opinion 😊

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Orel Tamari
Orel Tamari

More by Orel Tamari

View profile
    • Like