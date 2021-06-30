Garden Parvis 2021 — Website

We just released the website of Garden Parvis 2021 edition, we were working on theses past few weeks.

Garden Parvis is giant space where you can come to chill, dance, drink and listen to music, at La Défense, in Paris.

Illustrations by Moma

Design by Mourad Mouttawakkkil

See it live → garden-parvis.parisladefense.com/