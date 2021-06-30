Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clint Agency

Garden Parvis 2021 — Website

Clint Agency
Clint Agency
design leaf chill music paris paris la defense festival animation
We just released the website of Garden Parvis 2021 edition, we were working on theses past few weeks.

Garden Parvis is giant space where you can come to chill, dance, drink and listen to music, at La Défense, in Paris.

Illustrations by Moma 
Design by Mourad Mouttawakkkil


See it live → garden-parvis.parisladefense.com/

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Clint Agency
Clint Agency
We craft digital products and services
