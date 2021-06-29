Sugar Garden Script is a new modern script font with an irregular baseline. Trendy and feminine style. Sugar Garden looks lovely on wedding invitations, thank you cards, quotes, greeting cards, logos, business cards and more. Perfect for using in ink or watercolour. Including initial and terminal letters, alternates and multiple language support.

Files included:

Sugar Garden Script.OTF

Sugar Garden Script.TTF

To enable the OpenType Stylistic alternates, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Indesign & CorelDraw X6-X7, Microsoft Word 2010 or later versions. There are additional ways to access alternates/swashes, using Character Map (Windows), Nexus Font (Windows), Font Book (Mac) or a software program such as PopChar (for Windows and Mac).

How to access all alternative characters:

Thanks so much for looking and please let me know if you have any questions.