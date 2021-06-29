Beardo Group

LifiBifi Website - Product Promotional Platform

Beardo helped turn LifiBifi's ideas into a custom WordPress website. The concept was difficult to articulate, as we’re not an e-commerce site but work directly with these platforms, but we worked together to create an intuitive and effective user interface for a completely new concept.

Visit the live site at www.lifibifi.com

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
