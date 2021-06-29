Hi Designer, Come again to complete your script font collection ...!

Willgets is a classic calligraphy font. This is a classic thin font with an italic style. Here you will get a beautiful classic font. This font is available in several modern swirls that can make your work look elegant, sweet and perfect.

With this style, this font will be suitable for logos, branding projects, design of household appliances, product packaging, mugs, quotes, posters, shopping bags, logos, t-shirts, book covers, business cards, invitation cards, greeting cards, and all your other beautiful projects.

Willgets many alternative characters, including various language support. You can use this font for your work very easily. Because there are many features in it. Contains a complete set of upper and lowercase letters, punctuation, numbers and multilingual support. This font also includes several ligatures and alternative styles Set Stylistic For those of you who have software that is able to work OpenType (Corel Draw / Photoshop / Illustrator / InDesign).