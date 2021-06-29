Matt Naylor

Dunn Lumber Mural

A significant part of updating Dunn Lumber's exteriors to coincide with their rebrand was to develop a bunch of mural concepts to adorn their various locations. Here's a concept for their flagship store on Lake Union.

