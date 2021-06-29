Pradyumna Srivastava

KLIK . Your Fingertips Deserve It

The ergonomic functionality of Keyboards is to create an empathy for the words of the fingers. Keeping in mind the SOUND & FEEL, our KLIK aims to provide you the 'CLICK' you'd die for.
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
