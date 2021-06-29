ntroducing the elegant Blink Script Beauty Calligraphy font.

Hi Designers, Come again to finish your script font collection...!

The Beauty Blink Script is a classic calligraphy font. This is a classic thin font with an italic style. Here you will get beautiful classic fonts. This font is available in several modern swirls that can make your work look elegant, sweet and perfect.

With this style, this font would be perfect for logos, branding projects, homeware designs, product packaging, mugs, quotes, posters, shopping bags, logos, t-shirts, book covers, business cards, invitation cards, greeting cards, and more. all other beautiful projects.

Beauty Blink Script has many alternative characters, including multiple language support. You can use this font for your work very easily. Because there are many features in it. Contains a full set of upper and lower case letters, punctuation marks, numbers, and multilingual support. This font also includes several ligatures and alternative styles. Stylistic Set For those of you who have software that can work with OpenType (Corel Draw / Photoshop / Illustrator / InDesign).