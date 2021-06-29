Food Boost - SaaS for Food Banks

Hi guys! Excited to show you some screens from a big project on which I was focused most of 2020.

Food Boost is an internal software of Calgary Food Bank (CFB) that is the main charitable food hub and the most accessible food bank in Calgary.

Food Boost is used to manage the clients that are in need of food support, partner agencies to whom they send the clients to further address the root cause of their problems, and connect CFB programs operations together.

Goals:

1. Speed up the processes so CFB can serve a more number of people.

2. Creating a more strong collaboration with partner agencies and other food banks by oferring CFB software as SaaS.

3. A more intuitive and user friendly platform to lower learning curves and fast tracks staff on-boarding .

Results :

Decrease in users’ time of performing their responsibilities, and a easier software learning.

See full Case Study

