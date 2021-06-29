Vlad Patrașcu

Food Boost - SaaS for Food Banks

Vlad Patrașcu
Vlad Patrașcu
Hire Me
  • Save
Food Boost - SaaS for Food Banks design thinking case study research ui ux ux ui charity software saas product design web design app mobile interface crm wireframe
Download color palette

Hi guys! Excited to show you some screens from a big project on which I was focused most of 2020.

———

Food Boost  is an internal software of Calgary Food Bank (CFB) that is the main charitable food hub and the most accessible food bank in Calgary.

Food Boost is used to manage the clients that are in need of food support, partner agencies to whom they send the clients to further address the root cause of their problems, and connect CFB programs operations together.

   Goals: 

1. Speed up the processes so CFB can serve a more number of people.
2. Creating a more strong collaboration with partner agencies and other food banks by oferring CFB software as SaaS.
3. A more intuitive and user friendly platform to lower learning curves and fast tracks staff on-boarding .

     Results :    
 Decrease in users’ time of performing their responsibilities, and a easier software learning.

See full Case Study

———

Let's connect:
BehanceLinkedinInstagram

Vlad Patrașcu
Vlad Patrașcu
Bridging the gap between you and your business vision
Hire Me

More by Vlad Patrașcu

View profile
    • Like