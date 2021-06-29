Prajna (thesightofstars)

Indian kirana

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
  • Save
Indian kirana poster design research research d91 d91 labs setu covid indian woman small business corner store department store grocery store kirana branding woman india design vector artwork illustration adobe illustrator
Indian kirana poster design research research d91 d91 labs setu covid indian woman small business corner store department store grocery store kirana branding woman india design vector artwork illustration adobe illustrator
Indian kirana poster design research research d91 d91 labs setu covid indian woman small business corner store department store grocery store kirana branding woman india design vector artwork illustration adobe illustrator
Indian kirana poster design research research d91 d91 labs setu covid indian woman small business corner store department store grocery store kirana branding woman india design vector artwork illustration adobe illustrator
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1 (4).png
  2. Frame 4.png
  3. Frame 3.png
  4. A4 Portrait.png

Poster made for D91 Labs.

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
Welcome 👋🏾

More by Prajna (thesightofstars)

View profile
    • Like