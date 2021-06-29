Rois Faozi

APCI Website Redesign

APCI Website Redesign web ui ux graphic design
I had a chance to redesign the landing page of APCI. apci is a non-profit organization that helps health practitioners in developing technology for hospital service systems in Indonesia.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
