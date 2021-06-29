Setyawan Agus

VK Monogram

Setyawan Agus
Setyawan Agus
  • Save
VK Monogram graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Hi, folks!

Here my exploration logo design based on VK monogram.
What do you think? Feel free for comments

Need logo design?
Find me on :
Instagram : @setyawan_dsn
Email : stywn.agss@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Setyawan Agus
Setyawan Agus

More by Setyawan Agus

View profile
    • Like