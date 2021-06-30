Brand Visual | ASIM Telecom - MyLocal SIM provider

MyLocal.vn (by ASIM Telecom) is a smart travel telecommunications network operator using MobiFone telecommunications infrastructure, bringing dynamic and convenient services to tourists coming to Vietnam.

The name MyLocal.vn means "Users when using the service - with the services and utilities available on the SIM and the application - can feel as comfortable as if they were locals, wherever they go”.

We hope you like it :)

https://www.instagram.com/onteractive/