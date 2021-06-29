Limited Special Edition A.I. / LOQI Bag + Magazine

On the occasion of the release of Slanted Magazine #37—AI a limited LOQI bag with an artwork by neural artist Sofia Crespo has been released. It is limited to 200 pieces and available exclusively in the Slanted Shop.

Neural Zoo is an exploration of the ways creativity works: the recombination of known elements into novel ones. These images resemble nature, but it is an imagined nature that has been rearranged. Our visual cortex recognizes the textures, but the brain is simultaneously aware that those elements don’t belong to any arrangement of reality that it has access to.

Computer vision and machine learning could offer a bridge between us and a speculative “natures” that can only be accessed through high levels of parallel computation. Starting from the level of our known reality, we could ultimately be digitizing cognitive processes and utilizing them to feed new inputs into the biological world, which feeds back into a cycle. Routines in artificial neural networks become a tool for creation, one that allows for new experiences of the familiar.

Can art be reduced to the remapping of data absorbed through sensory processes?

The impact of Artificial Intelligence on design and how these technologies can change our lives can now be found in one comprehensive publication: Slanted Magazine #37—AI is out now!

Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) has become—besides being an over-hyped buzzword across industries (that the design world is no exception to)—a reality. We debate about the impacts of A.I. and its subsets, machine and deep learning, and consider everything from virtual to augmented realities, and how these technologies may change our lives, jobs, and social relationships altogether.

We live in times where decisions about what we want are no longer under our control. While we believe to be free (at least in our western world), algorithms dictate our lives, hopes, and dreams. We are the parents and children, gods and slaves of the technology we invented: although it’s a masterpiece, there is a great dependence. If “algorithms will liberate themselves entirely from us,” Peter Weibel proposes, dystopian science fictions may help us clarify what we desire and do not want.

At Slanted, we are “hands on.” We love the human spark, provoke happy accidents (scratches and glitches), explore edges, and consistently enter unknown terrain. So yes, although this is a printed issue, it could very well have been transported to a neural chip. And we definitely figured out some ways to bring the issue to another dimension: A unique motif by CROSSLUCID has been printed for each cover of the entire edition—the aesthetics between portrait, still life, and expressionist topography, alien to our comprehension of what is human, natural, artificial, and digital.

More than ever this issue made us adventurers: looking with doubtful eyes at this new world of computation, numbers, and transhumanism, where (OMG!) machines are in many areas smarter than us and, occasionally, even encoded with higher ethical and moral standards than we will ever have.

Alongside the issue, a limited Special Edition has been published, a high-quality and 100% recycled bag by LOQI with a design by artist Sofia Crespo.

