Global game Jam 2020 - Logo

Global game Jam 2020 - Logo vapor wave 3d modeling 3d typography poster design
I made this for a local charter of the Global Game Jam. It was a fun little project I think turned out looking pretty cool.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
