Martian Labs

Martian Labs About Page Animation

Martian Labs
Martian Labs
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. about_dribble.m4v
  2. about.mp4

Featured on the About Page of Martian's website, this animation extrapolated on the digital, zero-gravity effects of outer space. Check out the animation in action in the hero section:

https://www.martianlabs.xyz/about

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Martian Labs
Martian Labs
Earth's top creatives for startups & growth-stage companies
Hire Me

More by Martian Labs

View profile
    • Like