Creating Central Ohio Futures

Creating Central Ohio Futures illustration design graphic design branding logo
Creating Central Ohio Futures illustration design graphic design branding logo
Creating Central Ohio Futures illustration design graphic design branding logo
Creating Central Ohio Futures illustration design graphic design branding logo
Creating Central Ohio Futures illustration design graphic design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. CCOHF_Dribble-01.png
  2. CCOHF_Dribble-02.png
  3. CCOHF_Dribble-03.png
  4. CCOHF_Dribble-05.png
  5. CCOHF_Dribble-04.png

A logo design and identity system for Columbus-based nonprofit, Creating Central Ohio Futures.

See full work here: https://www.creativechameleonstudio.com/work/creating-central-ohio-futures/

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
