Playing with font : INTEGRAL

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi! 👋
Today I'm representing a creative concept of font display. I use integral font here to outcome my creative visual into something great. All fonts you are seeing here are built by integral font. As an UI designer we should play with font/color etc, so that our visual get extreme good. Hope you will like it. press "L"
Drop us a line at 💌ranamorshedurrahman@gmail.com
More works are on the way, follow us for further updates! 💛💚💘
Behance l Linkedin l Facebook l