Morshedur Rahman Rana

Playing with font : INTEGRAL

Morshedur Rahman Rana
Morshedur Rahman Rana
  • Save
Playing with font : INTEGRAL poster design 2021 2021 design graphic design font header creative post social post banner bold text playing font playwithfont font design mockups colorful illustration design ui logo clean ui concept design clean design
Download color palette

Hi! 👋

Today I'm representing a creative concept of font display. I use integral font here to outcome my creative visual into something great. All fonts you are seeing here are built by integral font. As an UI designer we should play with font/color etc, so that our visual get extreme good. Hope you will like it. press "L"

Drop us a line at 💌ranamorshedurrahman@gmail.com

More works are on the way, follow us for further updates! 💛💚💘

Behance l Linkedin l Facebook l

Morshedur Rahman Rana
Morshedur Rahman Rana

More by Morshedur Rahman Rana

View profile
    • Like