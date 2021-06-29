Landing Page "Villa M"

Developed with Marakez, owner company of Mall of Arabia, on their landing page and content display for their Co Working space rental project VillaM This project was tailored with Laravel & VueJS with an admin panel, along with Tour functionality walkthrough with approval and integrated mail automated replies. Further configurations of Nexudus Platform (using HTML/css/Javascript) was managed to maintain same look and feel. Project was hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services) and configurations for VPC/Networking/Hosting/Storage/EC2 and all functionality was performed part of the project