Schulte Roofing - Aerial Photography

We utilized two different drones, a pilot, a cameraman, and a traffic coordinator to pull off this shot. We chose this location of St. Mary's Catholic Center overlooking the Kyle Field and Texas A&M University. Our ad agency had to request FAA clearance for this shot. The significance of the shot can be found in the roofs appearing in the picture. The College Station roofing company has completed most of the roofs captured.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
