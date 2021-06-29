Athul Krishna

The Mallu Witch

Athul Krishna
Athul Krishna
  • Save
The Mallu Witch photoshopart lifestyle traditional illustration
Download color palette

Illustration is based on the traditional saree wear of South Indian people. The Mandala patterns explains power and devotion.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Athul Krishna
Athul Krishna

More by Athul Krishna

View profile
    • Like