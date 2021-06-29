Ritik Nandre

Lisa digital art

Ritik Nandre
Ritik Nandre
  • Save
Lisa digital art digitalart vectorart illustration blackpink kpop lisa
Download color palette

Hey I love Lisa so I drew her. She is from blackpink a kpop group
In case you want to buy a digital art contact me

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Ritik Nandre
Ritik Nandre

More by Ritik Nandre

View profile
    • Like