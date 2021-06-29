My Summer Life Icons

When it comes to branding having icons that reflect your brand will help your customer recognize you more. It will also help you to stand out from your competition. When you are a new business owner standing apart from your competition is a must.

◼ If you like these icons then click the "❤".

💬I would love to hear your thoughts on how I did in the comments.

🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀

💻 Want to have icons that matches your brand then let's chat. 👇🏾

https://iamashleymscott.wixsite.com/designer/contact