Come Together

I like to believe that we're all put in this strange floating rock for some reason. The odds of us existing as we're now are very close to zero and that's the reason it’s so hard for me to understand why some of us decide to spend this time promoting division and hate instead of trying to leave this a more tolerant, united and safe place for future generations. I like to think that if the planet Earth could share a message with us, it would be this 🌎♥️