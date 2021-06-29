Aaron Henry

Schulte Roofing Team Photography

We tapped into the natural charisma of the Schulte Roofing team. This team photography captures a moment of relaxation between commercial shoots. It speaks volumes to the character of the people and how the brand treats its employees. Our ad agency relied on the personal interactions of the College Station roofing company for the TV commercial production and photography for the updated website.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
