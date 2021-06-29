This was an original sketch I created using ink pen that I was able to enhance digitally using Adobe Illustrator. I have an interest in all things science fiction because those are the type of movies I grew up on as a child watching with my dad. I wanted to depict the effect of light being used, and a beam shooting from a saucer seemed like the most natural decision for me. Does anyone else ever wonder what it'd be like to be abducted by aliens?? It usually doesn't go so well in the movies, but it's still fun to exercise hopeful imagination.