Greetings,

Here's a new Professional logo for PTCL. I hope you will also like this. I just wanted to give a new feel to the old logo of the company. I tried my best to keep the logo simple. Are you interested in something similar to this? I am open to new projects. Feel free to communicate with me through my email. Thank you.

Regards,

HananTheArtist

HananTheArtist@gmail.com