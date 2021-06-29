Abdul Hanan

Greetings,
Here's a new Professional logo for PTCL. I hope you will also like this. I just wanted to give a new feel to the old logo of the company. I tried my best to keep the logo simple. Are you interested in something similar to this? I am open to new projects. Feel free to communicate with me through my email. Thank you.
Regards,
HananTheArtist
HananTheArtist@gmail.com

