Beardo Group

Intivix Website - San Francisco IT Services Company

Beardo Group
Beardo Group
  • Save
Intivix Website - San Francisco IT Services Company marketing wordpress web website graphic design icon typography ui ux branding design
Download color palette

Intivix came to us with an outdated, underwhelming website. We provided a complete redesign with a totally reimagined look and feel for the company. With over 15 custom page designs, intivix’ website is no longer a liability, now it's a sales asset that the team is excited to share with their clientele.

Visit the live site at www.intivix.com

Beardo Group
Beardo Group
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Beardo Group

View profile
    • Like